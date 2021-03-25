One Good Thing: Vaccinating those who need extra help

A local non-profit is teaming up with Kent County to get more shots in arms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. It is simply harder for some to get a COVID vaccine than it is for others. That's where today's OGT comes in.

Care Resources is a West Michigan non-profit that helps people 55 and older who need nursing home care, but want to stay at home. They're partnering with the Kent County Health Department to host a vaccination clinic next Monday for at-risk and vulnerable seniors who are having trouble scheduling and making appointments on their own.

This clinic will not be open to the public. But, they still plan on having first and second doses of the COVID vaccine for about 100 patients who are participants in their program.

It's going to be at the Care Resources Adult Day Center. They've even provide transportation. They've already done this once earlier this month. 80 senior received their first doses then.

We know now how massive an effort it is to get people vaccinated - even people who are young and healthy. Care Resources and the Kent County Health Department gets today's One Good Thing for helping out the people who really need the help.

