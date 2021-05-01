One Good Thing: Van Allsburg Pediatric Hospice Art Program

Art is for everyone. Even children in end-of-life care.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. There's a new art program for pediatric hospice patience and their families in the state.

Together, Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice launched the one million dollar Van Allsburg Pediatric Hospice Art Program. It's inspired by art projects created decades ago by the daughters of Lisa and Chris Van Allsburg. Chris is the author of The Polar Express and Jumanji.

According to a release, the it is a "virtual art experience that's providing fun, educational and creative opportunities for children receiving end-of-life care to express themselves artistically."

The entire thing is being headed by a retired art teacher from right here in Grand Rapids, who teaches lessons up to an hour long, twice a week, virtually.

This is an absolutely beautiful thing to do. Words don't really do it justice. One Good Thing to the Van Allsburg Pediatric Hospice Art Program.

