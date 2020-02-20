MUSKEGON, Mich. — Transportation can often be a big obstacle for agencies that help people in need. That's less of a problem for one today.

The My Auto Group recently donated this van to the Muskegon County Department of Veterans Affairs. They reached out to the VA, and asked them what their biggest need was. They said, 'transportation.' Volunteers use their own cars a lot to get vets around. That's a liability issue. Or, the vets are dealing with changing bus routes.

This van is going to help them do what they do best: help veterans struggling to re-enter civilian life. Specifically, the VA says some housebound vets will be able to get to the grocery store... or to the Wyoming clinic where they can get medical service.

The My Auto Group General Manager, Mike Kaffenberger said: "The debt that we owe our veterans can never be fully paid. The least we can do is assist them in their time of need." For that van donation to the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs, The My Auto Group gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.