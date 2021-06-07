One Good Thing: Veteran memorials coming to town

Oceana County is welcoming three different memorials honoring America's veterans.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. There is an opportunity to see a history of armed conflict in the US and honor those who fought in those conflicts.

Starting tomorrow at the Oceana Fairgrounds, the public is welcome to see three different exhibits. The traveling Vietnam Wall, called the American Veterans Traveling Tribute; the Cost of Freedom, which is a variety of murals; and Remember the Fallen, honoring those who died in service to the country, training or to PTSD.

It took two years by the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs to put it all together. The displays are available 24 hours a day, for free.

"I think it's important to continue to bring these tributes, to educate our community to educate those in the younger generation as to why it's so important and why we are so supportive of our troops and the reasons that we do some of the things that they do," says Gina Mead with the Oceana County Veterans Affairs Department.

One Good Thing to the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs for hosting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, the Cost of Freedom and Remember the Fallen. All of these can be viewed at the Oceana County Fairgrounds until Sunday at 3 p.m.

