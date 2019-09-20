MANISTEE, Michigan — A young girl who's made it her mission to support U.S. Military members just got a big helping hand.

Sawyer Hendrickson has a self-named non-profit, Miss Sawyer's Kids With A Cause. The 10-year-old raises money to - among many other things - send care packages to troops all over the world; about 25,000 annually.

Last month, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association chapter 35-4, The Lost Boys, held their inaugural Benefit Ride and Fundraiser at the Manistee VFW.

All proceeds went to Miss Sawyer's Kids With A Cause to continue her efforts. They raised more than $3,000. Next year's ride is already planned.

There are lots of One Good Things to throw around here: Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 35-4, their benefit ride, and Sawyer's continued good works.

