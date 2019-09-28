GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're well into school now. But, it's not too late to thank the people who made sure it was a good start for so many.

A local company, Viant donated school supplies to the Grand Rapids School District. The person who sent me the video, Ramica, says they teamed up with Viant and had a friendly competition to collect to make sure kids had what they needed to be successful in the classroom.

Ramica said his team spirit "proved how we can come together as a company to support our community."

I'm sure the kids appreciate it. And we appreciate you. Today's One Good Thing goes to Viant for their school supply drive and donations.

