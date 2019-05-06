GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the school is out, we can officially get a little nostalgic about the year that was, including prom season.

That includes the kids from Michigan Virtual Charter Academy. You may not associate normal events like prom with an online school. But, they had just that... and they had it at Fredrick Meijer Gardens.

It appears to be just like any other prom: a DJ, fancy dresses, bow ties, and, I'm sure, awkward dances and fun photos.

According to the school, students enroll for all different reasons, which can include bullying and other struggles. But, this night reminds them that they're kids, no different than anyone else.

And every kid should get the opportunity to go to these kinds of events. The Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Prom gets today's One Good Thing.

