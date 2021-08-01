One Good Thing: Vista Charter Holiday Party

It was drive-thru. But it was still a party.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

I get a lot of submissions around the holidays, and it takes a long time to go through them all. Despite being well into January, I have one more I want to share.

These are the fine folks at Vista Charter Academy. The staff got together and created a drive-through Holiday Party for families to come and enjoy. They had music, they had lights, blow-up trees. It was good time for people to see one another, smile and laugh. The kids even got some treats and a book. Like so many others, Vista Charter students have been remote learning since November. They and the teachers probably needed this.

One Good Thing to the Vista Charter Academy staff and their drive-through holiday party. Here's hoping things are like we remember next holiday season.

