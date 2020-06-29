One Good Thing: Vital GVSU workers get a 'thank you'

University leaders produced a video thanking the people who couldn't work from home during the pandemic.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — So much has happened in the last few months regarding COVID-19 that it's hard to keep track. Sometimes a small 'thank you' can make a big difference. And I missed one that I want to share with you now.

This is a video made by Grand Valley State University thanking their critical care employees who were still working on campus through the height of the pandemic. In the video, several university leaders - including President Philomena Mantella - thank the people of the individual departments for keeping the place clean, safe.. and "providing frontline support so colleagues could deliver remote services, and allowing students to continue to learn." They also thanked them for juggling their own personal lives to help take care of their fellow Lakers.

The people who had to stay on the job at GVSU get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.