ALLENDALE, Michigan — There were a lot of OGT's I had lined up before the pandemic hit. That all deserved a lot of attention. I want to go back in time and touch on one of them.

For the eighth time, members of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity Lamda Chapter walked 160 miles to raise money for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

They call it 'Walk Hard.' From February 28th to March 6th, they hoofed it from Traverse City all the way to Allendale. Since they started this event nearly a decade ago, they've raised more than $250,000 for the fight against M-S.

One of the walkers said, "After eight days, our bodies are broken down, tired and in pain. I can't imagine the strength it takes to live with this disease. It's about one person with M-S who can live a little better because of what we do."

I'm sure this is helping a lot more than one person. The annual Walk Hard event for M-S gets today's One Good Thing.

