GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Today's One Good Thing is recognition of innovation.

Today they handed out the Wege Prizesn, which are organized by the Kendall College of Art and Design's Wege Center for Sustainable Design with the support of the Wege Foundation. The five student finalists were charged with creating news ways to redesign the way economies work, across institutional and cultural boundaries.

What started out as a regional competition is now international. In fact, 17 different teams - all from different countries - entered this year's competition, which organizers say strives to "empower students from every corner of our planet." This year's winner is "Circular Toursim Mexico," who take home a 15-thousand dollar prize.

For encouraging young people the world over to re-invent the future, the annual Wege Prize gets today's One Good Thing!

