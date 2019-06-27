GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A few weeks ago in Grand Rapids, we saw several groups of young people who are changing the world.

The annual Wege Prizes were awarded. They recognize new ideas to solve environmental and economic challenges throughout the world.

Hosted by Kendall College of Art and Design, this year's winner was a team of undergrads from Nigeria. They won 15-thousand dollars for their proposal to upcycle cocoa pod husks into organic fertilizer. Other finalists were from Canada, Costa Rica, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, South Korea, Uganda and the United States.

My mom is fond of saying, "If we're going to fix the world, it's going to be the kids who do it." The Wege Prizes and the students who were honored get today's One Good Thing.

