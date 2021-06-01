One Good Thing: Welcome home, Dae'Shun

After four amputations and six months in the hospital, 10-year-old Dae'Shun is home in Shelby.

SHELBY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Last week, there was a very special homecoming for a very special young boy.

This is the police escort home to Shelby for Dae'Shun Jamison. In December, the 10-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19, which developed into Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, better known as MIS-C. It's extraordinarily rare. Eventually, he had both hands and both feet amputated. He spent six months at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital recovering. And, last Wednesday, he went home. He was greeted by - apparently - the entire town. This was the moment captured by Jessica Parmalee.

One Good Thing to Dae'Shun Jamison for coming home, the good people at Helen DeVos who took care of him and everyone who welcomed him back to Shelby. The family's GoFundMe page can be found here.