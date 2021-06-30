One Good Thing: West Michigan frontline workers honored

Eight were recognized by the Economic Club of Grand Rapids recently.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Several local frontline workers have recently been recognized for their efforts during the pandemic.

In all, eight individuals were awarded the Beverly Drake Essential Services Award by the Economic Club of Grand Rapids. They were cited for going above and beyond their daily responsibilities while displaying integrity, passion, and commitment. The recipients are:

Kevin Allmon from Integrated Packaging Machinery

Carol Lyman from Mary Free Bed

Carolyn McNeil from On The Border Holland

Angela Reyna Perez from Affinity Mentoring

Shaun Price from Buist Electric

Jesseca Schrader from Metro Health

Mike Smith from Bekins

Michelle Tokarczyk from Muskegon County

Each received a $100 Meijer gift card.

Mark Bergsma, chair of the West Michigan Works! Workforce Development Board said, "The pandemic has emphasized the critical role of the many frontline and behind-the-scenes workers. Their hard work allows our communities to function, and they deserve to be recognized."

One Good Thing and congrats to all of the winners.

