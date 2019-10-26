HOWARD CITY, Mich. — A quick word of congrats to a national champion sharpshooter we have from right here in West Michigan.

This is Austin Nelson. He's a 17-year-old senior at Tri-County High Schol in Howard City. He is also the grand champion from last month's US F-Class National Championships in New Mexico. Austin earned 28 medals, three plaques and three trophies. A new junior record is pending, and he even placed third in the adult class.

Football, baseball, hockey and basketball get the lion's share of our attention. But, this is a fantastic accomplishment in one of our lesser-known sports. One Good Thing and congrats to you, Austin!

