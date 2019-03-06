HOLLAND, Mich. — It's graduation season. You may have already been to one or two commencements.

Graduates taking that walk across the stage, accepting a piece of paper that may or may not even have their name on it yet and flipping their tassels before tossing or not tossing their hats.

It's a common enough occurrence that we have these cliches.

But, there is nothing common about a recent graduate at a West Michigan school and his path to a diploma is anything but cliche. Brian Taylor is a high school social studies teacher at West Ottawa who dropped out of high school and never got his diploma.

"In being here today, you all exemplify how obstacles can be overcome and barriers broken," said Tyler Chau the 2019 class president at West Ottawa High School in May. "We're all here today, ready to walk across the stage, accept our diplomas and graduate from one of the most diverse high schools in West Michigan."

That diversity was on display nowhere more fully than with Taylor, a 47-year-old high school dropout who has since become an esteemed teacher, as the keynote speaker.

"Typically, WO graduates with a distinguished career are invited to come back to their alma mater and import wisdom. I am not a graduate of any high school. And I have never been called distinguished by anyone," said Taylor.

"So who better to offer advice to high school graduates than a 47-year-old who still hasn't managed that feat" asked Taylor to the graduates.

Who indeed? But, the high school social studies teacher who dropped out of high school how now quotes Gandhi and Nietzsche?

"Socrates said 'the un-examined life is not worth living,'" said Taylor

Okay. Socrates, too. But, it's not just the pearls of the ancients Taylor is imparting. It's the pearls of a man who picked himself up, went to community college, globe-trotted the world with students and family, soaked in all he could who now imparts that wisdom—yes, wisdom—to the hundreds of young adults who picked him to speak at this ceremony.

"The world is a complicated place and you don't want to face it alone. Surround yourself with good people and hold them tight," said Taylor.

But, this is Taylor. So, those pearls also come with a few barbs.

"I left high school without a diploma and a 1.9 GPA. But I'm probably better at math than Derek Math," he said.

Poor transfer grade point notwithstanding, Taylor's boss and the school's principal isn't bothered.

"Could I have Mr. Taylor join me," said Principal Jason Reinecke.

Brian Taylor has clearly done enough in his life and career to have earned this honor.

"Your days of not having a high school diploma are over!" said Reinecke. "I'm proud to award you a class of 2019 West Ottawa High School honorary diploma."

Taylor said he is "totally shocked" after getting his high school diploma. "Luckily, I'm sleep-deprived or I'd be very emotional right now."

Exhausted or not, Taylor still found a way to polish his accomplishment into yet another pearl for his kids.

"It's a great lesson for the students...proof of what can happen if you never give up," he said.

"The final member of the graduating class of 2019, Brian Taylor!" said Reinecke.

