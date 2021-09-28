One Good Thing: Worthy Girl Customs

After losing her job during the pandemic, the mom-of-two created a clothing line based on body positivity.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. The pandemic has forced a lot of us to adjust. Including the woman we're profiling today.

Mindy Nowakowski got divorced just before COVID hit. Then she lost her job waiting tables. She has two teenage daughters and knew she had to do something.

She took a chance and started her own business. It's a clothing line called "Worthy Girl Customs." She's also added smaller products like coffee cups, and is selling online, at pop-ups and in two physical locations. The entire line is centered on body positivity.

"That has been the key for me is the connection of truly loving your body not from just a physical, your weight, the number all of that what you look like, but from truly like loving your body for everything. It's an abled body. I'm so thankful for that, so many people don't have an abled body," she said.

"And just trying to spread the message to other women that are really struggling with that. That is one of my main goals is just to help other women really realize how amazing their bodies are and stop hiding behind the baggy, loose clothes and show your body for everything that's worth."

One Good Thing to Mindy Nowakowski and her Worthy Girl Customs line. You can check out her website here.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

RELATED VIDEO: One Good thing: Metallica and GRCC

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.