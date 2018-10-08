Do you like yard sales? Do you like helping people who need it? You can do both Saturday in Muskegon.

A group of Mona Shores Middle School girls is holding a yard sale, with all proceeds going to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. Ronald McDonald houses give families of cancer patients places to stay while their loved ones go through their treatments. Their goal is $2,000. The yard sale is going to be at the corner of Drexel and Coolidge - during the Roosevelt Park Sale Day. Their hope is to raise $2,000. In the past, they've donated to Make-A-Wish, DeVos Children's and the Sunshine Foundation.

As someone who's family has been touched more than once by cancer, I want to thank the girls personally for doing this. Those Mona Shores Middle Schoolers and their yard sale for the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan get today's One Good Thing.

To learn more - or just to donate - email them at TheAnnualSummerSale@gmail.com.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM