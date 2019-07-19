ALLENDALE, Michigan — Some of the best connections is life are between the young and old. That's what we're highlighting today.

Allendale Christian fifth grade teacher, Aaron Cole-Rouser gave his students a writing assignment: a memory book for residents at Green Acres of Allendale Retirement Living and their families.

The kids interviewed the residents about their lives, then created the historical memory books for them.

Prior to the visits, the students studied how human memory works, so they could empathize with any limitations the residents may have.

Green Acres says many residents still have the memory books on display in their rooms, and Cole-Rouser says his students talked about the assignment through the end of the year.

Allendale Christian students and Green Acres of Allendale residents get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing13onyourside.com.