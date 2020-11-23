One Good Thing: Zeeland Water Plant

It's getting some pretty big recognition for innovation.

ZEELAND, Mich. — If you live in Zeeland, be proud of your clean water plant. It's just been recognized as one of 65 utilities in the world as a "Utility of the Future Today for 2020." What does that mean?

Several agencies, including The National Association of Clean Water Agencies — with input from the EPA — identifies water utilities that they say are embracing and implementing "innovative approaches and technologies related to energy, efficiency, water conservation, green infrastructure, community partnering and sustainability."

Zeeland Mayor Kevin Klynstra says, "This honor is a reflection of the Zeeland Clean Water Plant's commitment to protecting public health, being good stewards of the environment, and supporting our community's desired quality of life."

