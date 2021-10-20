One Good Thing: Zeke's new vest

A non-profit is keeping a local K9 officer better protected.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local law enforcement officer has some better protection thanks to a charitable donation.

This is Zeke. He's the K-9 officer with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. You're seeing him model his new bullet and stab resistant vest. It came courtesy of the non-profit, "Vested Interest in K-9s." The vest was actually sponsored by Sharon Peters of Grosse Pointe Shores. It's embroidered with the phrase, "In memory of Detective Lieutenant Richard J Scott."

Vested Interest in K-9s has been in operation since 2009. They've provided more than four thousand vests to K-9s in all 50 states during that time... valuing close to seven million dollars. The funding comes from both private and corporate donations.

One Good Thing to Zeke and his new vest for his work with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. If you'd like to know more about Vested in K-9s,check out their website at vik9s.org.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.