ONE STEP CLOSER | Renovations begin at Transplant House of West Michigan

After closing on their building last fall, the husband and wife co-founders of the non-profit have been working to make their dream come true.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On a Monday night, traffic buzzes by the Transplant House of West Michigan near the corner of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue NE. A bright green sign bearing the name of the non-profit shows people passing by what will someday open at this location.

We first told you in February 2022 about the couple. They're both organ transplant recipients. Holly had a liver transplant, and Tracy had a heart transplant. Their stories brought them together. Eventually they fell in love and got married.

The Transplant House of West Michigan has been their vision ever since. It will be a place where families of transplant patients from out-of-town can stay while their loved ones are receiving treatment along the medical mile. Those stays can sometimes take months, and the Transplant House will be available to families at a fraction of the price of a hotel.

"Right now we're planning on $60 a night," Tracy said.

After closing on the property last fall, Tracy and Holly had a tough time finding a builder to do the renovation work necessary to open up the Transplant House. But they've since found that builder and renovations are underway.

The Transplant House will feature several bedrooms, two of which are already sponsored. It will also feature two kitchens, two community spaces, and an office area for visitors who need to get work done.

"I'd love for it to be opened up in October, but it all depends on the plumber. We have to find a plumber," Tracy said.

Tracy and Holly are hoping the plumber they find will be able to donate their time. They also need a painter to contact them and paint the building's fascia and soffit. They could always use donations to help with the renovations.

"We're asking for the community's help. Of course, we're still fundraising and you can sponsor a room. You can sponsor a parking spot. We would definitely love your help," Holly said.

Tracy and Holly are grateful from the support they've received from the community, including The StoreHouse of Michigan, which has been able to give them some of the supplies they need for a fraction of the cost they'd pay normally.

"It's the only way we can pay it forward. We received the ultimate gift, and we can't pay it back. All we can do is pay it forward, and this is the only way we can figure out to do it," Tracy said.

