SpartanNash offers Veteran's Day discount

The 11% discount will span two days.

Veterans Day is this week. To mark the occasion, a local grocery company is doing something for people the day honors.

SpartanNash stories is offering an 11% discount on all eligible products to both current servicemembers and veterans of the US armed forces.

The discount will be offered Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 11. The company says all active duty, Reserve, National Guard and veterans who present proper identification at any SpartanNash company-owned store will receive the discount. It's good at all corporate-owned stories, including the ones in Grand Rapids. So, that's your D&W Fresh Markets, Family Fares and Forest Hills Foods.

In a release, the company says, "We are honored to show our appreciation to these men and women this Veterans Day. We proudly employ more than 700 self-identified veterans, in addition to Reservists, National Guardsmen and Blue and Gold Star family members throughout the company."

One Good Thing to the two-day Veteran's Day 11% discount SpartanNash is giving to current and former US servicemembers.

