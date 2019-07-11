IONIA, Michigan — Time to thank an anonymous do-gooder for the good they did in Ionia recently.

Police Officer Mike Cronk threw this picture on Facebook. He wrote: "Dear anonymous lady superhero that delivered stuffed animals to my patrol car while I was parked at the Ionia Fairgrounds yesterday. Your selfless act was quickly put to use as I responded to a house fire just hours later. Two of those stuffed animals filled a hole in a little girl's heart that had just lost hers to the shocking destruction of the fire.

"Thank you for paying it forward! I hope you get a chance to read this!

"Officer Mike."

Mike, I'm sure she saw your post. But just in case she didn't, we put it on TV for you. The anonymous stuffed animal-giving woman gets today's One Good Thing.

