NEWAYGO, Mich. — Hundreds of kids and adults will stay warm this winter, thanks to an annual drive in Newaygo County.

For the 29th year, True North Community Services handed out new and gently used coats, jackets, gloves, mittens, scarves and hats.

For a solid month, 70 volunteers worked 12 different sites during the Coats for Kids and Adults distribution.

"We can't ever afford winter stuff. We even found some ski pants. So, this place is amazingly helpful," said one woman who showed up to the event with her kids.

The drive is sponsored by the Gerber Foundation and Fremont Area Community Foundation. They all get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more OGTs that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

More One Good Thing stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.