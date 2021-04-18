One Green Change: Eco-Friendly Cleaning

Ways to clean that will help your healthy and our environment

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Using cleaning products to remove dust, allergens, and infectious agents is critical to maintaining a healthy indoor environment. But many of these products contain harmful chemicals for both our health and our environment.

"About 50% of our poison control calls are related to household cleaning agents, disinfectants, and cleaning products. So we have as many poison control calls for cleaning products as we do pesticides," stated Tina R....

This comes as many products contain hazardous materials that can irritate the eyes, skin, and be toxic if ingested.

On top of the health concern, many of these harsh chemicals make it into our ecosystem. Cleaning products can evaporate and impact indoor air quality, our water supply, or biodegrade into even harsher chemicals.

"So I would recommend talking to your grandma. Going back to old school. Vinegar. baking soda. Lemon. Those are all very natural. They all work very well. They are non-toxic. They are things you don't have to worry about if your child comes into come with them."

Going on to say that the next time you are walking down the grocery store you check to see if there is that skull and crossbones symbol on the back of your cleaning supply.

If there is that's not going to be your safest choice for both your health and your environment.

