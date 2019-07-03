GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After being open for 13 years a West Michigan brewery is closing its doors for good.

Owners of the Hideout wrote on their Facebook page that they've been trying to sell it since June.

But negotiations with potential buyers and the owners of the building fell apart. Some of Hideout's equipment will be for sale.

If you want to have one last pint at the Hideout, they'll have a goodbye party on March 15th and 16th before their final day, on Saint Patrick's Day.

