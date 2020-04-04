GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Carlos Seise says he was born to sing.

The world renowned singer had all of his shows around the world postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But that has stopped Seise from singing.

During a statewide stay at home order, the professional singer has turned his Grand Haven front porch into a stage by performing for his neighbors. This week Seise pulled out a speaker, a microphone and a stool and gave his neighborhood a show that lasted an hour and a half.

Seise said people walking and riding their bicycles stopped to listen, all while maintaining social distance. He lives near a school, and he said people were using that space to gather at a safe distance. Seise said he just wants to "enlighten" the days and he appreciates all the sacrifices everyone is making during this time.

"Help people stop thinking of the troubles and get entertained," Seise said.

The singer's last official concert was on March 3. He said he agrees with the decision to postpone shows. "I don't want to expose anyone to the virus," he said.

Seise has been singing for 37 years. His musical career started in 1981 as a guitar player for a band in Puerto Rico. After getting a scholarship to study music, he made his professional debut with a performance of "Carmina Burana" in 1983.

At a concert in Detroit, Seise met his wife. They moved to Grand Haven more than two decades ago.

Watch the performance here:

Another song from the concert I sang for my neighborhood today Posted by Carlos Seise on Friday, April 3, 2020

