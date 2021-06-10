13 OYS Parenting: Fruits & vegetables for better behavior

We know they are good for our kids, but how do we get kids to eat them?healt

We know that produce helps us stay healthy physically, but did you know that fruits and vegetables also play an important role in keeping us mentally healthy? 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with holistic child psychologist and licensed nutritionist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some insights.

"Studies have shown that eating fruits and vegetables also helps our brain function and support overall mental health. Kids and adults who eat more produce have lower rates of depression, anxiety and other mental health symptoms," explained Dr. Beurkens.

Tips to include more produce in your child's diet:

• Always include a fruit and/or vegetable on their plate with snacks and meals, even if they don't eat it. This exposure is important to help them get more comfortable.

• Bring them to the farmer's market or grocery store to see what items are available, explore them, and make choices about something they'd like to purchase and try at home.

• Teach kids about the connection between eating fruits and veggies and good mental health. Set a goal together for how many items you will eat as a family each week.

• Model eating fruits and vegetables yourself! Kids who see parents eating more produce, eat more themselves.

