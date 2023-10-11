Families turn to nannies as daycares lose billions of dollars in COVID-19 funding

The end of this funding could lead to the closure of over 1,200 childcare facilities in Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Elyse Wolters is a full-time nanny for a family who knows that finding childcare can be a full time job.

"People are having to put their baby on a daycare waitlist the second they find out they're pregnant," Wolters said.

It's true for the family she nannies for; they tried multiple daycares as early as 3 months into pregnancy but had no luck.

They found Elyse on Facebook, but some local agencies also work to connect families with providers.

"We're telling families at least four to five months, if not more," Karen Durka, owner of West Michigan Nannies, said. "There's just not enough nannies to go around right now."

Both Durka and Wolters say they don't see it getting any better, especially as COVID-19 funding for daycare facilities just expired.

Starting in October 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act sent $24 billion in payments to childcare facilities across the country.

The Century Foundation's Michigan branch says the end of this funding could lead to over 1,200 childcare facilities to close. More than 56,000 kids could lose access to care.

This is leading some families to turn to nannies, which means they could be spending even more money than they had planned to spend.

"If families are struggling to afford daycare, it's likely that a nanny is also not going to be a sustainable option for them," Wolters said.

Some families are turning to "nanny shares" to mitigate that cost, in which two or more families split the cost of a nanny. Wolters' nanny family has tried to find one, yet they haven't had luck finding one that matches their needs.

"We empathize with those parents, and we wish we could help out more," Wolters said. "It's important for people to keep in mind that a nanny is one person who needs a living wage and who has their own bills to pay."

West Michigan Nannies also wants to help out as many families as possible.

"We share that stress," Durka said. "We really want to provide that child care for our families."

She added that they try to find a nanny that fits the needs of each family. They encourage anyone who is interested to apply.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.