How to navigate parental disagreements when it comes to handling tantrums

Don't agree on what to do? Dr. Nicole Beurkens shares some insights

Parenting. It isn't easy and if you and you partner disagree on how to handle things like tantrums, it can lead to conflict between the two of you.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some advice on how navigate tantrums as a team.

Dr. Beurkens suggests, first recognize that you both want to raise a happy and healthy child. That common goal unites you.

"Talk about the issue away from the child when you're both calm," she suggests. "Compromise and create basic boundaries and strategies you can both adhere to," advises Dr. Beurkens.

She says it's really important to back each other up in front of the kids. You need to show them you are a team.

And finally, seek professional support to work through differences as needed.

For more tips like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

