Secondhand shop Just Between Friends holding sale with massive selection, discounts

Just Between Friends offers secondhand kids and maternity items at huge discounts for parents looking to save money this fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Raising kids is expensive. Luckily, there are some things you can do to alleviate the cost. One easy way—secondhand shopping.

Our Meredith TerHaar is checking out a huge sale of kids and maternity items that's open to the public Wednesday. Just Between Friends is a consignment shop that holds sales each year featuring a massive selection and discounts.

From Sept. 14-17, the store will be holding its annual fall and winter sale. Shoppers can pick up everything they need for the next six months and the holiday season.

Sale co-organizer Melanie Salamone said the shop is crucial for parents looking to save money and support their community.

"So (consignors) price them at 50-90% off retail so moms and dads can come out and buy things and afford things that their kids now need without needing to break the bank," Salamone said. "And their money goes so much further out here, everything is in great quality, and the store shelves are stocked here."

Over 630 consignors based in West Michigan work with Just Between Friends to sell their gently used items to other parents.

The store offers everything related to kids and maternity—clothing in sizes ranging from infants to teens, books, toys, strollers, car seats, baby necessities and more. Store officials say their inventory is about 175,000 items each sale.

Certain items will have additional 50% discounts on Friday and Saturday. Salamone said shoppers should look for items they need on Wednesday and Thursday while the selection is best, and come bargain hunting for the items they want on Friday and Saturday.

Purchases can be made with cash or credit card. While there is usually a $3 admission fee, if you tell them you saw this segment on 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the fee will be waived.

For more information on Just Between Friends, click here.

Watch Meredith TerHaar find deals at Just Between Friends below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.