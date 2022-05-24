West MI mom says toddlers affected by formula shortage too

Beth Nysse's son, Lawson, has a disorder that affects what he can eat. He drinks a special prescription formula to supplement, but it's not being made now.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Beth Nysse noticed her son, Lawson, was having difficulty eating about two years ago. He would have reflux, spit-up his food, or throw up often.

He was diagnosed with eosinophilic esophagitis. Nysse explained it is like inward allergies on his esophagus.

"So right now, Lawson cannot have dairy, wheat, soy, nuts, fish, legumes, grapes," said Nysse.

The 3-and-a-half-year-old's diet is very limited. So, Nysse and her family have relied on formula to supplement his diet. It is a specific formula prescribed by a doctor made by Abbott Nutrition.

However, after a recall of Abbott formula in February, Nysse said they stopped making the formula Lawson needs.

"Since we haven’t had his formula in February," said Nysse, "He has not gained weight now since last November."

Nysse said they are feeding Lawson everything he can eat, but it is still a big challenge. She said every day he is not gaining weight, "is so frustrating."

Even though many think of the formula shortage only affecting young babies, Nysse wants people to know it's limiting nutrients to older children as well.

"The nutritionist at Helen Devos, said, 'I lose sleep at night over what we’re going to do with all these kids on feeding tubes,'" said Nysse, "My goal is to not put him on a feeding tube. So, it’s been really hard on the families."

The Food and Drug Administration said last week Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan could restart operations as soon as this week. However, it could still be weeks before supplies return to normal levels on store shelves.

"Not having this formula, it’s hard for our family," said Nysse, "He needs it. We need Abbott to start producing."

