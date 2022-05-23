Safe Sleep for Babies Act prohibits sale of crib bumper pads, inclined sleepers

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is praising the new federal law signed into law by President Biden last week.

LANSING, Mich. — A new law signed by President Joe Biden last week that aims to improve the safety of baby cribs is being praised by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The Safe Sleep for Baby's Act makes it illegal to sell padded bumper pads and inclined sleepers for infants in the United States.

“The Safe Sleep for Babies Act will save the lives of Michigan babies,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the MDHHS Public Health Administration. “Parents see these items in stores and may think they are safe for their baby when they are not. These products have been involved in hundreds of infant deaths and we are grateful they will no longer be sold. Educating parents and other caregivers about the importance of infant safe sleep remains a top priority for MDHHS.”

From 2010 through 2019, 1,436 Michigan babies died due to sleeping in unsafe environments like in an adult bed, couch or from using blankets or bumper pads. That is according Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Case Registry and the Michigan Public Health Institute.

In addition to not using crib bumpers and inclined sleepers, the American Academy of Pediatrics gives the following recommendations to keep babies from birth to age one safe while sleeping:

Place baby on back, in a crib, bassinet or pack ’n play on their own with no other people for every sleep time. If baby falls asleep in an unsafe sleep space, baby should be moved to a crib, bassinet or pack ’n play as soon as possible.

Use a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet.

Keep baby’s sleep space clutter-free – no pillows, blankets, toys or bumper pads.

Avoid covering baby’s head or overheating. Instead of a blanket use a sleep sack, wearable blanket or footed sleeper to keep baby warm.

Remind everyone who cares for baby, including babysitters and family members, how to keep baby safe while sleeping.

Keep baby in a smoke-free environment.

Support breastfeeding and immunizations.

MDHHS encourages parents and caregivers to make sure that their babies are sleeping in a safe product. They provide this checklist to determine if the product is safe.

To learn more about infant safe sleep, visit Michigan.gov/SafeSleep or contact the Infant Safe Sleep Program at MDHHS-InfantSafeSleep@michigan.gov. To view data related to sleep-related infant deaths, visit Keepingkidsalive.org/publications.

