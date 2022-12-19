Founder of 'Protect Young Eyes': Kids under 15 shouldn't have TikTok

"I don't believe that most children who are under age 15 are developmentally ready, neurologically, for the addictive pull of TikTok," said founder Chris McKenna.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's an app many of us use everyday—TikTok. But some U.S. lawmakers have introduced new legislation that aims to ban the app from the U.S.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar sat down with the founder of West Michigan based organization Protect Young Eyes to learn what he thinks about a potential ban and why he says kids under 15 shouldn't be using TikTok at all.

"I've spent a lot of time in a lot of apps over the last seven years and my brain has never experienced anything as intoxicating as TikTok," said Chris McKenna, founder of Protect Young Eyes.

That's a pretty alarming statement coming from an adult...even more so when you think about its influence on millions of adolescents.

"I don't believe that most children who are under age 15 are developmentally ready, neurologically, for the addictive pull of TikTok," he said.

He recommends parents download it to better understand.

"You truly do appreciate both the amazing potential and the unbelievable addictiveness of TikTok after you have been inside of it."

So what does he think about a potential U.S. ban on the app?

"There is a lot of fear at the lawmaking level that is driving this decision and that is the part that concerns me," he said. "We live in a time right now where the individuals that are charged with holding, in this case, the largest companies that have ever existed, the lawmakers who are in charge of holding them accountable, for the most part, do not understand the companies that they are trying to hold accountable."

He says that lack of understanding is problematic. How much access does China actually have?

"We don't really even know," answered McKenna. "We are just freaked out by the idea that China is the ultimate owner of this app that is having ridiculous influence over American culture and that stokes up a lot of fear."

"Even if you pass the ban it doesn't address the root cause which is we don't understand TikTok. We don't understand things happening at Apple or Google therefore it is difficult for us to regulate them well in a way that is helpful. And so I just feel concerned and I think we all should, whether as parents or professionals or in this case, Congress. That is a dangerous spot to be in because we don't often make good decisions in that situation."

McKenna's hope is that this story prompts more conversations between kids and parents, to create more digital trust between them.

