GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Comedian and actor Adam Sandler was in West Michigan Thursday evening for a comedy show at the Van Andel Arena.

However, before he could get the jokes out at his 100% Fresher show -- it looks as though the star needed to get on the court and swear a little.

Sandler went to Aquinas College for a pick-up game of basketball Thursday afternoon. The college shared a photo of Sandler and the group he played with, and it looks like everyone had a good time.

Aquinas College Athletics Adam Sandler chose to play pickup basketball at Aquinas College this afternoon before his show at Van Andel Arena tonight! Great day to be a Saint!

He and Rob Schneider, who is a special guest on his tour, also made a stop to HopCat downtown Grand Rapids.

HopCat Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider hung out at HopCat last night after their show at Van Andel Arena. Very nice guys and good tippers!

Sandler's Thursday night show was part of his 100% Fresher Tour. He is traveling across North American for the tour, and according to his official Facebook page, Sandler and his crew are headed to Canada next.

