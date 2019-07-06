GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Comedian and actor Adam Sandler was in West Michigan Thursday evening for a comedy show at the Van Andel Arena.
However, before he could get the jokes out at his 100% Fresher show -- it looks as though the star needed to get on the court and swear a little.
Sandler went to Aquinas College for a pick-up game of basketball Thursday afternoon. The college shared a photo of Sandler and the group he played with, and it looks like everyone had a good time.
He and Rob Schneider, who is a special guest on his tour, also made a stop to HopCat downtown Grand Rapids.
Sandler's Thursday night show was part of his 100% Fresher Tour. He is traveling across North American for the tour, and according to his official Facebook page, Sandler and his crew are headed to Canada next.
