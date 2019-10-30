GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bustle of a crowd, mostly media members, stopped for a moment Tuesday, Oct. 29 at The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids. Everyone gave their full attention to the man with the microphone.

That man was Andy Rent, who was celebrating his 50th anniversary of broadcasting that night.

"I just wanted to thank you all for coming and make kind of a special announcement," he said.

"I'm asked so many times if I'm retiring or not, and so my announcement is that no, I'm not retiring."

The room then filled with joy and applause.

Rent, an Indiana native and Ball State University graduate, began his career in broadcasting in 1969.

"I was enamored with broadcasting and radio as a little kid," he said. "I used to pretend like I was on the radio or TV."

During his career, Rent has worked in both TV and radio. Many people will remember him as a weatherman at WOOD TV, where he also portrayed "Captain Woody" on a children's show in the afternoon. He also worked for WCUZ-FM.

"There's so many memories of each one," he said. "Maybe it's the people. I've always been able to have fun."

For the last 20 years, Rent has worked for what is now the Townsquare Media Group and he can now be heard in the mornings on 100.5 "The River."

"I work with a lot of talent. I admire all of them. We all share ideas, share talent, or fun after the shows are over, or have fun during the shows. We always all have fun. Egos are never in the way."

Rent says one of the things he likes most about his job is being able to use his voice to draw attention to things that will help people. He also says he's thankful for the people who have watched and listened to him over the years.

"Radio's intrusive," he said. "You have to let it into your life. You have to let it sit next to you in your car or your home or wherever you are. If they choose to be a part of you, that's part of the family."

"I love meeting people and hearing their stories and what's going on and I can't thank them enough. They've brought me along pretty darn well."

WATCH A TRIBUTE TO ANDY RENT:

Video courtesy: Townsquare Media

