West Michigan radio personality Connie Kellie dies of liver cancer

The longtime radio personality was part of the Connie and Fish Morning Show on Mix 95-7. She passed away on Monday, Jan. 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Longtime West Michigan radio personality Connie Kellie, from the Connie & Fish Morning Show on Mix 95-7 (WLHT), passed away Monday, Jan. 4, after a short battle with liver cancer.

Connie joined the Mix 95-7 team back in 2012, and was the driving force behind causes like Connie & Fish’s Christmas Kids and the station’s efforts to support the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

In her 20-plus years in radio, Connie worked in Mt. Pleasant, Lansing, Jackson, Miss., Omaha, Neb., Madison, Wisc., Milwaukee, Wisc. and then found her way back to Michigan.

Connie was honored in 2019 with a Gracie Award by the Alliance of Women In Media for her broadcasting excellence.

Connie’s long-time on-air partner Fish said in the announcement of her passing, “Over 25 years ago, this incredible, smart and strong woman allowed me the opportunity to be a part of her radio career. Our journey will not only be with those who were touched by her immense talent, but engraved in my heart. Thank you, Connie, for this adventure. I look forward to the day we meet again.”

Connie is survived by her husband, Dan, and longtime on-air partner (Fish Calloway). Connie and Fish previously were on-air in Milwaukee, Madison, and Omaha.

Mix 95-7 has posted a tribute to Connie and on-air remembrances will air throughout the week on Mix 95.7 FM.

It was Connie’s desire that any memorial contributions be made to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

