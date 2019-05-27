GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An "Our Michigan Life" legend has passed away.

According to her daughter, Ruth Brifling died this weekend. She was 108.

Ruth's funeral will be at Coopersville Bible Church on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation is Thursday, May 30, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville (214 Church St.)

RELATED: The amazing life of Ruth Brifling, who is turning 105

In the summer of 2017, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Brent Ashcroft went out on the water with Brifling where she shared stories from the past century while doing what she loves most: fishing.

RELATED: Fishing with Ruth

Brifling was the founding member of Coopersville Bible Church. In her late 90s, she acquired and beat colon cancer.

RELATED: At 106, Coopersville woman reaches some 'rare air'

For her 106th birthday, her friends and family held a celebration for her in Muskegon. When asked what Ruth is looking forward to in her upcoming 106th year of life, she jokingly said, "There's nothing to look forward to when you get to my age; just a casket; that's all; that's all you get."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.