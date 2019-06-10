KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For first anniversaries, couples get each other paper. For the fifth, it's wood, for 25 years, silver, and for 50 years, it's a golden anniversary.

Sunday, more than 80 "goldywed" couples were honored for their decades of marriage. The couples renewed their vows surrounded by friends and family at a special mass at St. Joseph Parish in Kalamazoo.

Many of the couples first said, "I do," in 1969, but some had been married even longer.

Bishop Paul J. Bradley with the Kalamazoo Diocese hosted the vow renewal ceremony.

Goldyweds celebrate 50 years of marriage

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.