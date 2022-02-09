Celebration of Souls: Grand Rapids Public Museum to showcase Day of the Dead exhibit

"A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico" is open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new exhibit that celebrates the Day of the Dead is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum from the Field Museum in Chicago.

A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico honors the history and culture of celebrations in Oaxaca.

The museum is working with local community members to add more ofrendas to the display. An ofrenda is an altar that celebrates and honors a person who has died.

West Michigan Professor and Artist, Margaret Vega, is honoring her father, Franciso Vega, who passed in 2021.

Francisco Vega was a leader in the Latino community of West Michigan and a grassroots organizer for civil rights. He was also a lifelong entrepreneur, business consultant in the US and Central America, and a passionate leader at the national level.

Vega’s oferenda will be on display for the entire run of this exhibit.

The GRPM is working with the Latino Community Coalition's Nuestra HERencia project to create an ofrenda for this exhibit. Nuestra HERencia honors the legacies of women in Grand Rapids.

You can check it out with your regular ticket admission through Nov. 27.

