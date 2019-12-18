GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Degage and Mel Trotter Ministries teamed up Wednesday to give neighbors an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts at a low cost and dignified manner.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heartside neighborhood residents visited a special Christmas store to purchase gifts. All of the gifts Heartside neighbors purchased were donated to Degage and Mel Trotter from private donations.

This was the fourth year the two organizations have collaborated for the event.

“We are excited to partner with Mel Trotter Ministries once again for this year’s Christmas Store,” said Degage Ministries executive director Marge Palmerlee. “Our combined efforts will have a greater impact in the Heartside community.”

Each fall Degage publishes a "wish list" of items need to help its patrons enjoy Christmas. Degage utilizes Amazon's online shopping tools to make it easier than ever to donate gifts to Degage.

Some patrons were able to use vouchers from Degage and Mel Trotter to pay for their items. Vouchers are earned when patrons do jobs for the missions.

“The Christmas Store partnership with Degage Ministries is the perfect fit for the two agencies to come together and provide an opportunity for individuals and families to receive Christmas gifts this year in an efficient and dignified way,” said Mel Trotter Ministries’ president and CEO Dennis Van Kampen.

