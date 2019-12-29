East Grand Rapids teacher and high school freshman football coach Matthew Fouch died after fighting cancer for over a year.

His family posted an update on his Caring Bridge page, saying "Although he took his final breath here on earth, we know he has earned the ultimate victory and is walking with Jesus before he stands before God."

Matthew Fouch leaves behind his wife Jill, who also teaches at East Grand Rapids, and three children.

Last Friday, the East Grand Rapids varsity basketball teams played Forest Hills Northern in a fundraising game for Team Fouch. When Fouch and his family were introduced, he was met with a standing ovation.

"Continue to pray for us as we continue to navigate our emotional, physical and spiritual feelings that are so natural when a person you love so much is called home," said the update from the Fouch family. They will announce funeral plans soon.

