x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

people

Family will commemorate birthday of former President Ford

The public can watch the ceremony on the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum's Facebook at 9 a.m.
Events marking the 103rd anniversary of the birth of President Gerald Ford took place in Grand Rapids Thursday. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation held the ceremonies, including a wreath-laying tribute at Ford's tomb in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Wreaths will be placed at the Grand Rapids grave of former President Gerald Ford to mark the 107th anniversary of his birth. 

A wreath from President Donald Trump will be presented Tuesday by Brig. Gen. Paul Rogers.

Ford’s nieces and nephews will also place a wreath at the burial site, which is on the grounds of the Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. 

The public can watch the ceremony on the museum's Facebook at 9 a.m. 

Ford was a Grand Rapids-area congressman before becoming vice president and president in the 1970s. He died in 2006. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1992 file photo, former President Gerald R. Ford and his wife Betty Ford watch a session of the Republican National Convention in the Houston Astrodome. The documentary play, "SHE DID ALL THAT -- Betty Ford: Speaking Out, Saving Lives," debuts June 28, 2018, at the Boston Playwrights' Theatre. The former U.S. first lady, who died in 2011, established drug and alcohol treatment centers credited with helping generations of celebrities and ordinary Americans alike overcome addiction. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.