FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As mourners watched from cars, a 105-year-old World War II veteran has been laid to rest in a Flint-area cemetery.

MLive.com reports that Ferrald Waller Sr. lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, served in Europe during World War II and worked for General Motors. Waller died Friday of natural causes in Pontiac.

Family members held a small funeral Monday to conform with Michigan’s limits on gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

A granddaughter, Rachelle Ruffin, wore a face mask near the flag-draped casket.

