BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Funeral services are set for auto industry icon "Father of the Mustang" Lee Iacocca.

Iacocca died Tuesday at the age of 94. His daughter confirmed with media that the icon died from complications from Parkinson's disease.

He is credited with creating the Mustang and saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s. During the height of his career, Iacocca was arguably the most popular business figure in the world. Pictures of him, often with his trademark cigar, were on magazine covers and TV screens.

Iacocca's funeral Tuesday, July 9 in Bloomfield Hills, a suburb just north of Detroit.

