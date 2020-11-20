Celebrating George Lessens' 40th anniversary at 13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Chief Meteorologist George Lessens celebrated his 40th anniversary with the station this week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — George Lessens has been at 13 ON YOUR SIDE for 40 years! His anniversary with the station was on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

But, the momentous occasion has called for a week-long celebration. George been an integral part of the station's ability to cover severe weather events, everything from scorching summers to polar vortexes.

Here's a look back at his career so far.

