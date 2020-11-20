x
People

Celebrating George Lessens' 40th anniversary at 13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Chief Meteorologist George Lessens celebrated his 40th anniversary with the station this week.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — George Lessens has been at 13 ON YOUR SIDE for 40 years! His anniversary with the station was on Tuesday, Nov. 17. 

But, the momentous occasion has called for a week-long celebration. George been an integral part of the station's ability to cover severe weather events, everything from scorching summers to polar vortexes. 

Here's a look back at his career so far.

