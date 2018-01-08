GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There are several items that ABC's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee needs to check off her list while visiting family and friends over the next week in West Michigan.

Zee says their first stop - before they even made it home - had to be Herman's Boy for bagel dogs.

Of course, the entire family has already gone swimming in Lake Michigan, opting for the less busy beach at Montague.

She still found some time to squeeze in a speaking engagement Tuesday, July 31 with the Southwest Michigan Chapter of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association, sharing her experiences over the years as ABC's top meteorologist.

On top of all that, Ginger Zee revealed that she's working on a follow up to her memoir, Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One .

"This one's going to be for teenagers and a little bit more specific to my time here in West Michigan and growing up and some of the challenges."

With a demanding career and two children under three, Zee says she's grateful for the downtime she gets to spend at home in West Michigan.

