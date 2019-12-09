WASHINGTON — Congressman Bill Huizenga honored a Dutch resistance icon and West Michigan resident in Washington Wednesday night.

Congressman Bill Huizenga honored the life, legacy, and memory of Dutch resistance icon and West Michigan resident Diet Eman. Huizenga detailed Diet’s heroic efforts to save lives, assist Allied forces, and fight back against the Nazis during World War II.

Last week, Diet passed away at the age of 99.

Diet was a longtime West Michigan resident, who was born and raised in the Netherlands. At 20-years-old, she and her fiancee Hein Sietsma formed a Dutch resistance group called "“Help Elkander in Nood” which means “helping each other in need.”

Diet Eman in Netherlands in 1940

Throughout the course of WWII, Diet organized shelters and provided assistance to Jewish people in need. Eventually, Diet was captured and spent three months in a concentration camp.

Diet Eman was personally recognized by President Dwight Eisenhower for her contributions to the war, as well as Dutch King Willem-Alexander who deemed her a national hero.

