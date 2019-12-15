Five-year-old Peyton Dennis died Saturday after battling brain cancer.

In March, Peyton was named a honorary deputy sheriff by the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. After being sworn-in, the then-four-year-old radioed central dispatch and radioed for service. He also spent time operating the remote control robot, trying on a bullet-proof vest and sitting in a patrol car.

Peyton was the youngest honorary officer with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

The five-year-old was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in February. His mother said doctors gave him three months to a year to live.

DIPG is a type of terminal brain cancer.

After getting the diagnosis, Peyton's family created a bucket list. One of the items on that list was riding a train, and in April, Peyton checked that off the list when he rode on the Coopersville and Marne Railway.

► Ionia boy fighting terminal brain cancer crosses item off bucket list

"Peyton touched many lives, we were so blessed to have him as our son," his mother Katie Dennis posted on Facebook.

The family has a GoFundMe for Peyton's healthcare costs.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.